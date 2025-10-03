Diane Smith, CSJ’s newly released “How I Killed Grandma” is a thought-provoking historical novel exploring faith, family, and social change
“How I Killed Grandma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Smith, CSJ delves into complex relationships, religious conflict, and societal bigotry, drawing inspiration from the author’s own experiences and the influence of her remarkable grandmother.
Los Angeles, CA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How I Killed Grandma”: a compelling historical novel that examines faith, family dynamics, and social justice. “How I Killed Grandma” is the creation of published author, Diane Smith, CSJ, who grew up in the orchards of Santa Clara Valley in California. She joined the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet at eighteen. She began her ministry as a teacher in elementary and high schools and later formed adults for lay ministry. She has served as a pastor of a parish. As an activist, she has committed the latter part of her life to peace, justice, and environmental issues. Though she has written many study guides and articles for periodicals, this is her first novel.
Smith shares, “How I Killed Grandma is a story framed in the historical context of San Francisco and Santa Clara Valley. The story explores themes of relationships, religious conflict, and bigotry. This novel is, in part, biographical, based on a grandmother who was a woman before her time as a leader and survivor. She had a profound influence on the author’s life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Smith, CSJ’s new book offers readers a unique blend of historical insight, personal reflection, and a nuanced exploration of social and religious themes.
Consumers can purchase “How I Killed Grandma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Killed Grandma”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories