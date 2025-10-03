Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty’s Newly Released "Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes" is a Thoughtful Guide to Foundational Faith
“Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty is an accessible exploration of Scripture and doctrine that equips readers with a deeper understanding of their faith and the rich heritage of the Reformed church.
Los Angeles, CA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes”: a valuable resource for Christians seeking clarity and confidence in their faith. “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes” is the creation of published authors, Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty, who are devoted Reformed church lay Bible teachers who believe the Bible is God’s sole authoritative Word. Together, they have committed their later years to teaching Scripture with clarity and faithfulness. Jack, a UCLA Theatre Arts graduate and longtime television writer and producer (Charlie’s Angels, Barnaby Jones, T. J. Hooker, The Equalizer), and Jo Anne, a dedicated wife, mother, and volunteer, have spent decades deepening their biblical knowledge through programs such as The Bethel Bible Study and Bel Air Church’s “Open Word” classes. For over 20 years, they taught and led Bible study groups, driven by a passion to help others understand the essential tenets of Reformed Christianity.
Their new book reflects years of study, including Jack’s extensive research into John Calvin’s Institutes of the Christian Religion and commentaries, as well as church history and doctrine. Writing together, they aim to leave a legacy of faith for their family and encourage believers everywhere to walk in the truth of God’s Word.
Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty shares, “What do Christians believe?
This pivotal question receives little attention in today’s world, where people are inundated instead with sound bites and half-truths about the faith. Understanding what you believe, and why, has never been more important.
What is the Holy Trinity? Who wrote the Bible? How does the New Testament fulfill the Old Testament prophecies? What is the importance of women in the Bible? How did Jesus’ Apostles set the building blocks for today’s church? What is the ‘church’? How well do you know God? How well does God know you? Why should you read the Bible?
How can you expect to build a deeper relationship with God if you don’t know the basic building blocks of the faith as given in the Bible? Knowledge is the key to embracing the unending love of God, the undeserved gift of salvation from Jesus, and the enormous power of the Holy Spirit living in you.
In this book, veteran Bible teachers Jack and Jo Anne Fogarty break down the core components of the Christian faith, from the creation to the resurrection, with an added bonus of the history of the Reformed church. The roadmap provided by Understanding What a Reformed-church Christian Believes will strengthen your faith and set you on the right path.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty’s new book is a powerful tool for believers and seekers alike, offering both foundational teaching and encouragement for walking faithfully with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Their new book reflects years of study, including Jack’s extensive research into John Calvin’s Institutes of the Christian Religion and commentaries, as well as church history and doctrine. Writing together, they aim to leave a legacy of faith for their family and encourage believers everywhere to walk in the truth of God’s Word.
Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty shares, “What do Christians believe?
This pivotal question receives little attention in today’s world, where people are inundated instead with sound bites and half-truths about the faith. Understanding what you believe, and why, has never been more important.
What is the Holy Trinity? Who wrote the Bible? How does the New Testament fulfill the Old Testament prophecies? What is the importance of women in the Bible? How did Jesus’ Apostles set the building blocks for today’s church? What is the ‘church’? How well do you know God? How well does God know you? Why should you read the Bible?
How can you expect to build a deeper relationship with God if you don’t know the basic building blocks of the faith as given in the Bible? Knowledge is the key to embracing the unending love of God, the undeserved gift of salvation from Jesus, and the enormous power of the Holy Spirit living in you.
In this book, veteran Bible teachers Jack and Jo Anne Fogarty break down the core components of the Christian faith, from the creation to the resurrection, with an added bonus of the history of the Reformed church. The roadmap provided by Understanding What a Reformed-church Christian Believes will strengthen your faith and set you on the right path.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Vincent Fogarty and Jo Anne Fogarty’s new book is a powerful tool for believers and seekers alike, offering both foundational teaching and encouragement for walking faithfully with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding What a Reformed-Church Christian Believes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories