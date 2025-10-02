The Body Never Forgets: Maureen Sherbondy’s "The Body Remembers" Explores Strength, Grief, and the Mystic of Womanhood
Portland, OR, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press proudly announces the release of The Body Remembers by award-winning poet Maureen Sherbondy (ISBN: 978-1-963115-53-6 | $18.95). In this powerful new collection, Sherbondy turns the body into a map, a sanctuary, and sometimes even a battlefield. With fearless honesty, her poems unravel the physical and emotional intricacies of womanhood while asking the central, haunting question: Isn’t everything about the body?
The Body Remembers situates the reader inside experiences of strength, mysticism, beauty, and grief—capturing how every curve, scar, and contour tells the story of a life fully lived.
Acclaimed novelist Diane Chamberlain, author of The Last House on the Street, praises the book:
“In her moving new poetry collection, The Body Remembers, Maureen Sherbondy explores the power of opposites—fragility and strength, God and science, joy and sorrow—as she distills the present from the past with unshirking honesty.”
Poet Crystal Simone Smith, author of Dark Testament, adds:
“These poems ring with grit, grief, and marvel. They are recognition that the body sustains us, humbles us, and even betrays, inciting us to parse what is damaged, what needs threading, and what still holds beauty.”
Sherbondy’s work has appeared in Southern Humanities Review, Feminist Studies, Calyx, New York Quarterly, and more. A recipient of the Hart Crane Memorial Poetry Contest and the North Carolina Poet Laureate Prize, she has long been celebrated for her vivid, accessible, and emotionally daring poetry.
The Body Remembers will be available on October 14, 2025, wherever books are sold.
