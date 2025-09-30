CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform.
St. Petersburg, FL, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CaseGlide, the leading Litigation Intelligence platform for P&C insurers, today announced that its new accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform.
With the new accelerator, insurers can:
● Eliminate redundant data entry: Create and update legal matters directly in ClaimCenter with real-time synchronization to CaseGlide.
● Identify Legal Expense Cost Drivers: Provide executives and management with insights to reduce legal expenses without impacting quality, leveraging CaseGlide’s Attorney Performance and Transparency Dashboards.
● Leverage Legal Expense Cost Savings: Simplify the litigation process and lower costs by combining streamlined collaboration features like Key Actions and Key Developments with CaseGlide’s AI-powered CG Intelligence features, including Case Timelines, Document Data Extraction, and Case Assistant.
● Enable secure single sign-on (SSO): Access CaseGlide cases directly from ClaimCenter for faster, easier navigation.
“Claims executives consistently tell us that litigation remains one of the most complex, costly, and opaque areas of their operations,” said Wesley Todd, CEO of CaseGlide. “By integrating with Guidewire ClaimCenter, we’re giving insurers a single source of truth for litigation data, helping them understand the ROI on their defense spend, and measure defense performance.”
Guidewire ClaimCenter is the industry’s most trusted claims management solution, used by insurers worldwide to resolve claims faster, exceed customer expectations, and ignite innovation.
The CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter is available for download now in the Guidewire Marketplace.
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform.
With the new accelerator, insurers can:
● Eliminate redundant data entry: Create and update legal matters directly in ClaimCenter with real-time synchronization to CaseGlide.
● Identify Legal Expense Cost Drivers: Provide executives and management with insights to reduce legal expenses without impacting quality, leveraging CaseGlide’s Attorney Performance and Transparency Dashboards.
● Leverage Legal Expense Cost Savings: Simplify the litigation process and lower costs by combining streamlined collaboration features like Key Actions and Key Developments with CaseGlide’s AI-powered CG Intelligence features, including Case Timelines, Document Data Extraction, and Case Assistant.
● Enable secure single sign-on (SSO): Access CaseGlide cases directly from ClaimCenter for faster, easier navigation.
“Claims executives consistently tell us that litigation remains one of the most complex, costly, and opaque areas of their operations,” said Wesley Todd, CEO of CaseGlide. “By integrating with Guidewire ClaimCenter, we’re giving insurers a single source of truth for litigation data, helping them understand the ROI on their defense spend, and measure defense performance.”
Guidewire ClaimCenter is the industry’s most trusted claims management solution, used by insurers worldwide to resolve claims faster, exceed customer expectations, and ignite innovation.
The CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter is available for download now in the Guidewire Marketplace.
Contact
CaseGlideContact
Steve Kiernan
(877) 608-8591
caseglide.com
Steve Kiernan
(877) 608-8591
caseglide.com
Categories