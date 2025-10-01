BookBuzz Interviews Author Patrick H. Moore About His New Thriller – "Giant Steps"
BookBuzz is thrilled to sit down with Los Angeles–based author and investigator Patrick H. Moore to discuss his explosive new thriller, Giant Steps. As the third and final installment in the Nick Crane Thriller trilogy, Moore’s latest novel takes readers deep into the underbelly of corruption and power, where freedom itself hangs in the balance.
New York, NY, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this exclusive interview, Moore shares insights into his writing process, his inspirations, and what it takes to craft a hero like Nick Crane—a man fighting not just for survival, but for justice in a fractured America.
In Giant Steps, private investigator Nick Crane and FBI Special Agent Carrie North take the fight directly to the ruthless Marguerite Ferguson and her cabal of so-called “super patriots.” Facing vendettas, betrayal, and the looming threat of annihilation, Crane assembles his crew for one last daring mission that could tip the scales of freedom itself. With its razor-sharp dialogue, relentless pacing, and thought-provoking social commentary, Giant Steps delivers both an adrenaline rush and a sobering reflection on power and justice in America.
During the interview, Moore opens up about his lifelong passion for storytelling, the challenges of building strong, plausible plots, and the mentors who have shaped his craft. He also shares valuable advice for crime writers, emphasizing realistic villains and lean, purposeful storytelling.
Patrick H. Moore is known for combining investigative grit with literary flair, and Giant Steps exemplifies his signature style. Fans of Dennis Lehane, James Lee Burke, and Lee Child will find themselves right at home in Moore’s world, though Nick Crane stands apart as a hero with both strength and empathy.
Read the full interview on the BookBuzz website at https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-patrick-h-moore-about-his-new-thriller-giant-steps/
Giant Steps is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0FP8C8N8Z
Connect with Patrick H. Moore online:
Website: https://www.patrickhmoorewriter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577783593185
In Giant Steps, private investigator Nick Crane and FBI Special Agent Carrie North take the fight directly to the ruthless Marguerite Ferguson and her cabal of so-called “super patriots.” Facing vendettas, betrayal, and the looming threat of annihilation, Crane assembles his crew for one last daring mission that could tip the scales of freedom itself. With its razor-sharp dialogue, relentless pacing, and thought-provoking social commentary, Giant Steps delivers both an adrenaline rush and a sobering reflection on power and justice in America.
During the interview, Moore opens up about his lifelong passion for storytelling, the challenges of building strong, plausible plots, and the mentors who have shaped his craft. He also shares valuable advice for crime writers, emphasizing realistic villains and lean, purposeful storytelling.
Patrick H. Moore is known for combining investigative grit with literary flair, and Giant Steps exemplifies his signature style. Fans of Dennis Lehane, James Lee Burke, and Lee Child will find themselves right at home in Moore’s world, though Nick Crane stands apart as a hero with both strength and empathy.
Read the full interview on the BookBuzz website at https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-patrick-h-moore-about-his-new-thriller-giant-steps/
Giant Steps is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0FP8C8N8Z
Connect with Patrick H. Moore online:
Website: https://www.patrickhmoorewriter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577783593185
Contact
BookBuzz.netContact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-patrick-h-moore-about-his-new-thriller-giant-steps/
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-patrick-h-moore-about-his-new-thriller-giant-steps/
Categories