Unizo Achieves SOC 2 Compliance
At Unizo, trust and security are at the foundation of everything we build. Enterprise teams integrating Unizo into their cybersecurity, IT Ops, and AI platforms can now move faster with greater confidence: Unizo is officially SOC 2 compliant. This milestone means your integrations built on Unizo meet the security and compliance bar expected by enterprise security teams—validated by an independent third-party audit.
Santa Clara, CA, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unizo, the integration fabric for modern security products and AI agents, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 compliance, following an audit conducted by an independent auditor.
SOC 2 is a leading security framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It requires organizations to demonstrate that their systems and processes not only meet rigorous security criteria but also operate effectively over an extended observation period.
The audit evaluated Unizo against the SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria — including Security, Availability, Integrity, Privacy, and Confidentiality. This certification validates Unizo’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and operational integrity.
"This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to building secure infrastructure for our customers," said Praveen Kumar, CEO of Unizo. "Earning SOC 2 compliance gives our customers additional confidence as they scale with us."
What this means for customers:
Stronger assurance that data is protected with industry-leading standards.
Independent validation of security and reliability controls.
Ongoing commitment to continuous improvement in security and compliance.
Unizo helps security and AI companies accelerate their go-to-market by eliminating integration bottlenecks. Its platform enables secure, reliable, real-time connections across enterprise toolchains — from identity and EDR to cloud, ticketing, and source control systems, and many more.
For more information about Unizo’s security practices and compliance efforts, please visit unizo.ai.
About Unizo
Unizo is the integration fabric for modern security products and AI agents. By providing secure, reliable, and real-time access to enterprise tools, Unizo helps product teams eliminate integration debt and focus on innovation.
About Unizo
Unizo is the integration fabric for modern security products and AI agents. By providing secure, reliable, and real-time access to enterprise tools, Unizo helps product teams eliminate integration debt and focus on innovation.
Contact
UnizoContact
Ashish Batwara
408-609-2741
https://unizo.ai/
Ashish Batwara
408-609-2741
https://unizo.ai/
