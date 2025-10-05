Unizo Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

At Unizo, trust and security are at the foundation of everything we build. Enterprise teams integrating Unizo into their cybersecurity, IT Ops, and AI platforms can now move faster with greater confidence: Unizo is officially SOC 2 compliant. This milestone means your integrations built on Unizo meet the security and compliance bar expected by enterprise security teams—validated by an independent third-party audit.