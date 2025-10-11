Firebrand Media Launches “Digital Asset Visibility Optimization” (DAVO), Blending SEO Expertise with Creative Video Production
Dallas, TX, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Firebrand Media, a Dallas-based video production and digital marketing company, today announced the rollout of its proprietary Digital Asset Visibility Optimization (DAVO) framework. This new methodology merges professional video production with decades of proven SEO strategy, providing businesses with a way to increase visibility, authority, and impact in today’s AI-driven search environment.
DAVO leverages structured data, backlink authority, and content distribution strategies to ensure that every digital asset - from full-length videos to short clips, audio, and images which strengthens brand visibility across search engines and social platforms. Unlike traditional SEO or video marketing done in isolation, DAVO unites the two disciplines, producing measurable growth for businesses that demand visibility in an evolving digital landscape.
“I’ve been doing SEO since I was in diapers,” said Gracie Wardrip, co-founder of Firebrand Media. “When Jay brought his digital media expertise into the mix, it was a perfect marriage - of strategy and creativity, and of us personally. That balance is what makes Firebrand different: we know how to marry visibility with production so clients get lasting impact.”
Firebrand has already implemented DAVO internally, treating itself as its own client. Early results have shown measurable improvements in brand signals, structured data recognition, and rankings within AI-driven search outputs. This positions Firebrand as one of the few production companies in the U.S. to pair long-standing SEO authority with cutting-edge creative services.
About Firebrand Media
Firebrand Media is a Dallas-based video production and digital marketing company co-founded by Jay and Gracie Wardrip. With decades of combined expertise, including Gracie’s lifelong SEO background and Jay’s leadership in digital media production - Firebrand specializes in transforming creative assets into visibility engines. The company helps clients strengthen their digital authority, improve search performance, and maximize ROI from video and multimedia investments.
Media Contact:
Firebrand Media
j@mydallasvideographer.com
214-494-0290
https://mydallasvideographer.com/team/meet-gracie/
