Jayme Blessing’s Newly Released "Once Upon a Time" is a Touching and Faith-Centered Children’s Tale of Self-Discovery and Hope
“Once Upon a Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jayme Blessing is a heartfelt story following a young girl’s search for acceptance, belonging, and the true source of joy.
Spring, TX, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon a Time”: a tender and inspiring children’s narrative that explores the universal longing for love and the transformative power of faith. “Once Upon a Time” is the creation of published author, Jayme Blessing, a retired educator with 35 years of experience, who lives in The Woodlands, Texas. She holds master’s degrees in school counseling and reading specialization, as well as a bachelor’s in elementary education. Jayme is the mother of Jordan and Hayden, grandmother (“MeMe”) to Blake and Cami, and serves as life group leader for Women at the Well. She is an active member of Faith Bible Church and participates in the Gather Class.
Blessing shares, “Once Upon a Time takes you through a little girl’s journey to discover acceptance and joy. Growing up presents challenges and questions. Who am I? Who do I want to be? Will I be accepted? Will I be loved?
While living in a kingdom of plenty, she feels alone and empty. Where does this emptiness come from? What or who can change these feelings?
Follow her journey as she seeks peace and understanding, learning that her emptiness can only be filled with something that the world cannot offer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jayme Blessing’s new book is a warm, uplifting read that offers young readers an encouraging message about identity, faith, and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
