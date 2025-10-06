Rhea May’s New Book, "Recovery Anchored in Principles!: A Guide for Sponsors," is a Vital Resource for Those Seeking to be Effective Sponsors for Alcoholics
New York, NY, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rhea May has completed her most recent book, “Recovery Anchored in Principles!: A Guide for Sponsors”: an insightful and deeply impactful guide to sponsorship utilizing the program of Alcoholics Anonymous as a scaffolding to achieve lasting sobriety.
“There is no standard way to sponsor an alcoholic,” writes May. “The range of methods varies from friendly and chatty to militant and controlling. Alcoholics Anonymous World Service or Alcoholics Anonymous Group Conscience does not authorize any specific guidelines or rules for sponsorship. There are no authorities in Alcoholics Anonymous. A sponsor can be obtuse and pushy, or they can allow themselves to be totally manipulated by the alcoholic. This method does not rely on the personalities of either the sponsor or the sponsee, it is anchored in principles.
“It is a disciplined and orderly path to freedom for those who have a real desire to stop drinking.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhea May’s book will help sponsors become more effective in their role of guiding their sponsee through the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, making it a vital resource for both seasoned sponsors and beginners alike.
