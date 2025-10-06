Author Raymond Rand’s New Book, "Flight of the Heart," is a Gripping Novel That Follows an Air Force Pilot Who Must Save a Mexican Singer from Her Dangerous Cousin
Recent release “Flight of the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raymond Rand is a compelling tale of bravery and courage that follows Jack Hunter, a young Air Force pilot who meets and falls for a singer while in Mexico. But when she is kidnapped by her cousin, a drug cartel associate, Jack finds himself going to the ends of the Earth to save her.
Las Vegas, NV, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Raymond Rand, a Vietnam vet who currently resides in Las Vegas with his wife of fifty-seven years, has completed his new book, “Flight of the Heart”: a powerful story of an Air Force pilot who must risk everything in order to save a Mexican singer from her corrupt and dangerous cousin.
“Jack Hunter is a young romantic who is asphyxiated with the prospect of following in his family's footsteps,” shares Rand. “To avoid a future in the humdrum metropolis of New York City, he decides to accept a reserve commission in the Air Force. He is sent to undergraduate pilot training in Texas at Eagle Crest AFB near the Mexican Border. During a brief sojourn to San Martín, Mexico, with two fellow student pilots to eat at a popular steakhouse, Jack slips out to visit a nearby cantina where he meets a beautiful Mexican Singer. After an awkward introduction, they agree to meet later at the Parque de Los Románticos. They gradually fall hopelessly in love. Jack, however, must follow a dangerous path to rescue Melinda Garcia from her corrupt cousin, a drug cartel associate who considers her his personal property.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raymond Rand’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on this thrilling journey where Jack must be ready to sacrifice everything in the name of love. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Flight of the Heart” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
