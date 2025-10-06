Author Ellen Kent’s New Book, "Ninon, Edited," Centers Around a Girl’s Journey to Maintain Her Authentic Self to Adulthood Regardless of Attempts to Alter Her Core
Recent release “Ninon, Edited” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ellen Kent is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around a young woman who, through life’s unending challenges, must find a way to remain true to herself, no matter the outside influences that attempt to change who she truly is.
Chicago, IL, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Kent, a clinical psychologist specializing in working with teenagers and adults at a transitional point in their lives, has completed her new book, “Ninon, Edited”: a heartfelt tale of a young woman who tries to remain truthful to her authentic self despite the circumstances and others around her that attempt to alter who she truly is.
Author Ellen Kent, Ph.D., has been an educator in both the public and private sectors. Her tenure as a university senior faculty professor included assisting students with career objectives and goal achievements. Additionally, she taught the capstone course and undergraduate psychology, and has worked in vocational schools to assist individuals in transitioning into the work sector and into different careers. In her private life, she has performed leads in over fifty theatrical productions, she paints (the book cover is one of her originals), and she is an avid gourmet chef.
“Leah was awakened from a deep sleep by the wails of a screaming baby,” writes Dr. Kent. “Cupping her hands over her ears to muffle the sounds, which were a cross between a howling cat in heat and the chortling of a hyena, was no match for the insistent noise. It was as if her hands were mere fishnets with open holes, trying to barricade the continual oncoming assault from the baby’s lungs.
“Rolling over, Leah tried to find the time on the windup clock next to the bed, but the sun hadn’t risen. Even the constant rhythms of the ticktock were drowned out, and she fumbled to turn on the lights to read the clock. The bright light from the lamp went through her brain like a saber: 4:03 a.m. Lying there in despair, she was relieved when, all of a sudden, there was silence.
“Pulling the blankets over her head, she tried to return to sleep, to no avail. The lamplights, coupled with the continual crying, had created the beginning of a massive migraine. She lay on the couch, knowing the next occurrence.
“As if by clockwork, Shanna waddled into the living room, eight months pregnant with baby number three.
“‘Sorry. She must be teething.’
“Leah’s future flashed before her eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ellen Kent’s riveting series will captivate readers as they follow along on Leah’s journey through life, and the countless attempts to change her as she grows from the naivete of childhood to the truths of the world learned in adulthood. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Ninon, Edited” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can order “Ninon, Edited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format!
