Author Tambra Kennedy’s New Book, "Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Learns All About the Animals at the Zoo
Recent release “Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tambra Kennedy is a heartfelt story that follows Eli and his beloved grandmother, whom he calls Gogo, as they set out for a fun-filled day at the zoo. As they see all the exhibits, Eli is excited to learn new facts about each of his favorite animals.
Lone Tree, CO, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tambra Kennedy, a retired elementary-school teacher from Colorado, has completed her new book, “Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo”: a captivating tale that follows a young boy and his grandmother’s exciting day at the zoo as they learn all about the many exhibits.
Author Tambra Kennedy taught first and second grades for ten years and fifth grade for nineteen years. In her retirement, she substitutes for teachers and spends her days off with her grandson, Eli.
“Eli and his grandma, Gogo, enjoy many adventures together,” writes Kennedy. “In this book, they visit the zoo and learn many interesting facts about the animals that live at the zoo.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tambra Kennedy’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the days the author shares with her grandson Eli, and watching him learn and discover all about the world around him. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Kennedy’s story to life, “Eli and Gogo’s Adventures at the Zoo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
