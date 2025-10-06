Author Tambra Kennedy’s New Book, "Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Learns All About the Animals at the Zoo

Recent release “Eli and Gogo's Adventures at the Zoo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tambra Kennedy is a heartfelt story that follows Eli and his beloved grandmother, whom he calls Gogo, as they set out for a fun-filled day at the zoo. As they see all the exhibits, Eli is excited to learn new facts about each of his favorite animals.