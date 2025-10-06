Author Marie Fiel Bureros’s New Book, "Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World," is a Charming Tale That Honors the Tasks That a Mother’s Hands Endure Each Day

Recent release “Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marie Fiel Bureros is a beautiful and heartfelt story that honors mothers around the world, and the incredible work their hands do each day to raise their children. From changing diapers to preparing meals, Bureros encourages readers to consider the beauty of the hands that raised them.