Author Marie Fiel Bureros’s New Book, "Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World," is a Charming Tale That Honors the Tasks That a Mother’s Hands Endure Each Day
Recent release “Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marie Fiel Bureros is a beautiful and heartfelt story that honors mothers around the world, and the incredible work their hands do each day to raise their children. From changing diapers to preparing meals, Bureros encourages readers to consider the beauty of the hands that raised them.
Plainfield, IL, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marie Fiel Bureros has completed her new book, “Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World”: a delightful series that recounts the ways in which a mother’s hands work to care for her children, honoring the tasks and chores they accomplish every day.
Raised in a Filipino household, author Marie Fiel Bureros earned a medical degree and worked for a time in the field of psychiatry in Manila before marrying and immigrating to the U.S. and having three children. Her interest in music resulted in the production of four music CD albums. She decided to showcase her musical accomplishments in two books. The first one, “Celebrating Our Faith with Poetry, Art, and Love Songs,” was published by Christian Faith Publishing in 2017 and the second one, “Musical Musings of One Viewing Life through a Catholic Eye,” was published by Covenant Books in 2020. This is her third literary venture.
“This book was inspired by the quotation ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world’,” shares Bureros. “This moved me into resurrecting my drawing pencils from the mothballs and doggedly drawing hands - my mother's hands, performing typical domestic chores and evolving in stages to match my chronological progression from babyhood, childhood, to adulthood, culminating with a drawing of her deceased hands in repose underneath a glass coffin. One can say, based on these illustrations, that this book is solely meant for daughters who could identify with the author as far as their relationship with their mothers is concerned. Although this could be construed this way, the author simply wants to focus on and amplify the virtuous role a mother plays in everyone's life whether they be a son or a daughter.
“Through the misty haze of the distant past, I began to watch my mother's hands: dainty yet firm and strong, gentle usually but forceful when they need to be, as they go about:
“Nursing a cut, stirring a pot, washing my socks, curling my locks, mending a tear, stroking my hair, holding my hand as I struggled to stand, doing the chores everyone abhors, but making things fun as only Moms can.”
The author continues, “While not all mothers are worthy of being glorified and some of them may even ‘collide not click’ with their children, still they constitute a small minority and will not be discussed here. For now, let's just raise our celebratory, albeit, imaginary champagne glasses to honor all mothers whether living, expectant, or deceased and with one resounding voice say: Attention all Mothers! YOU HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HANDS IN THE WORLD!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marie Fiel Bureros’s stirring tale is dedicated to mothers around the world, offering a moving tribute to their hands that continue to endure and raise the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Remembering the Most Beautiful Hands in the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
