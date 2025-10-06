Author Debra Womac’s New Book, "Summer with Sam and Bob," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Creative and Adventurous Frogs During Their Summer Vacation

Recent release “Summer with Sam and Bob” from Covenant Books author Debra Womac is a captivating story that follows two frogs named Sam and Bob who are thrilled to get up to all sorts of adventures on their summer break. From climbing trees to riding scooters, every day with Sam and Bob is the chance to do something new and exciting.