Author Debra Womac’s New Book, "Summer with Sam and Bob," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Creative and Adventurous Frogs During Their Summer Vacation
Recent release “Summer with Sam and Bob” from Covenant Books author Debra Womac is a captivating story that follows two frogs named Sam and Bob who are thrilled to get up to all sorts of adventures on their summer break. From climbing trees to riding scooters, every day with Sam and Bob is the chance to do something new and exciting.
College Station, TX, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra Womac, who enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, and engaging in handwork such as knitting, crocheting, and hand embroidery, has completed her new book, “Summer with Sam and Bob”: a riveting story of two frogs who try to make the most out of their summer vacation.
“Two creative boys on summer break. Hmm… What can they come up with to entertain themselves?” writes Womac. “Creativity is never in short supply for these two, so off they go for another fun-filled summer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debra Womac’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this delightful story of friendship and adventure. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Womac’s story to life, “Summer with Sam and Bob” will not only foster a love of reading amongst children, but encourage them to get out and use their imagination and creativity to play, just like Sam and Bob.
Readers can purchase “Summer with Sam and Bob” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, SC. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
