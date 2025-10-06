Author Kenneth Palm’s New Book, “The Key of Ma'at,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Journey as He is Transported Back in Time to Ancient Egypt
Recent release “The Key of Ma'at” from Page Publishing author Kenneth Palm is a compelling story that follows Amari Cooper, a young boy who is somehow transported back to ancient Egypt and must find a way back to his own time. Along the way, Amari meets a variety of individuals who help him discover who he truly is and his purpose.
Columbia, MD, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Palm, who holds both a bachelor’s degree and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Howard University, has completed his new book, “The Key of Ma'at”: a stirring tale of one boy’s magical journey of self-discovery through ancient Egypt.
“‘The Key of Ma’at’ follows the journey of Amari Cooper, a young boy from Harlem, New York, as he is transported back to the time of ancient Egypt by a magic key he finds in his grandfather’s garage,” writes Palm. “He meets incredible people along the way who help him discover his true life purpose and destiny. He is tested and challenged during each stage of self-discovery as he matures and is elevated into an amazing and powerful young man.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kenneth Palm’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s passion for ancient Egypt, which he was introduced to during his time at Howard University during his classes in history. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Key of Ma’at” is sure to delight readers, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page.
