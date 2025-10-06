Author Kenneth Palm’s New Book, “The Key of Ma'at,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Journey as He is Transported Back in Time to Ancient Egypt

Recent release “The Key of Ma'at” from Page Publishing author Kenneth Palm is a compelling story that follows Amari Cooper, a young boy who is somehow transported back to ancient Egypt and must find a way back to his own time. Along the way, Amari meets a variety of individuals who help him discover who he truly is and his purpose.