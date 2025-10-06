Authors Jeff Arle and Chris Martin’s New Book, "FAR-FLUNG," is a Gripping Account That Follows the Authors as They Attempt to Tackle the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas
Recent release "FAR-FLUNG: How We Tried to Climb the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas" from Page Publishing authors Jeff Arle and Chris Martin chronicles both authors as they embark on an unforgettable journey to climb the highest peaks across the seven seas. From Mount Teide to Mount Silisili, Arle and Martin recount the logistical challenges and hardships of overcoming this great feat.
Wellesley, MA, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Arle and Chris Martin have completed their new book, "FAR-FLUNG: How We Tried to Climb the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas": a compelling true account that follows both authors as they set out to accomplish their lifelong dream of scaling the highest peaks in each of the seven seas around the world.
Author Jeff Arle has been hiking, trekking, or mountaineering only since his early thirties when he first took a crevasse-rescue course and climbed Mt. Rainier in the Pacific Northwest. The raw, stunning, real-ness of pitting oneself against nature, in the midst of all the risk, reminded him of his profession (neurosurgery) and another passion (sailing). He was hooked enough to go further and accomplish five of the seven continental summits, the three great Himalaya treks, and many other adventures, including those described in this book.
Co-author Chris Martin had a childhood filled with tales of foreign lands, compliments of many international dinner guests visiting his father. This sparked his interest in seeing what the world had to offer; the cultures, geography, languages, landmarks – a global touchstone for contextualizing his native experience. The pursuit has seen him spend months studying abroad, visiting all seven continents, and touching more than ninety countries to date.
“Ever wonder what you could do if you only had a little time, a little extra money, and a bit of motivation? How about something no one had ever done before? But you’re just a normal person, nothing extraordinary – how would THAT go? Well, you’ve come to the right book, where two guys who are otherwise not too noteworthy, work full-time, and aren’t billionaires conjure up the idea of climbing the highest peaks – not on the 7 continents – but in the 7 seas. Easy enough – but over the course of about 8 years it ends up being one adventurous puzzle after another as the endeavor courses its way through the ups and downs of travel logistics and the real world to find something akin to meaning, value, and a more than unusual way to fill one’s time,” write the authors.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Arle and Chris Martin’s thrilling tale perfectly captures both authors' zeal for the outdoors, for exploration, and for self-discovery amidst the beauty and risks of nature. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “FAR-FLUNG” is sure to resonate with both mountaineering enthusiasts and non-climbers alike, serving as a tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit to achieve one’s dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "FAR-FLUNG: How We Tried to Climb the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
