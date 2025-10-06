Authors Jeff Arle and Chris Martin’s New Book, "FAR-FLUNG," is a Gripping Account That Follows the Authors as They Attempt to Tackle the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas

Recent release "FAR-FLUNG: How We Tried to Climb the Highest Peaks in the Seven Seas" from Page Publishing authors Jeff Arle and Chris Martin chronicles both authors as they embark on an unforgettable journey to climb the highest peaks across the seven seas. From Mount Teide to Mount Silisili, Arle and Martin recount the logistical challenges and hardships of overcoming this great feat.