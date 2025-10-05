SAPinsider ERP Transformation Summit: xSuite Showcases Intelligent Solutions to Transform SAP Finance Processes
xSuite will participate in the SAPinsider ERP Transformation Summit (October 22–23) at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. The software provider demonstrates how its AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions help finance and IT leaders streamline invoice processing, boost visibility, and improve control across SAP landscapes.
New Orleans, LA, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Driving Efficiency and Innovation in SAP
At the event, attendees will learn how leading organizations are driving efficiency and accelerating digital transformation through automation, AI, cloud, and integration. xSuite will highlight how intelligent workflows reduce manual workloads, eliminate bottlenecks and empower smarter decision-making in SAP environments.
Customer Success in Focus
As a highlight, Altenloh, Brinck & Co. will explain, how the organization transformed its accounts payable and order management processes in SAP with intelligent automation. Speakers Camill Reid (Project Manager, xSuite North America), Matt Badenhop (Business Intelligence Manager, Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US), and Adam Subasic (SAP Operations Analyst, Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US) will share how they overcame inefficiencies and manual bottlenecks by automating AP and Sales Order processes with xSuite. They will discuss lessons learned, ROI achieved and practical advice for organizations starting or scaling their automation journey. The customer case study session will take place on October 22 at 11:20 a.m. (local time, U.S.).
Event Details:
Event: SAPinsider ERP Transformation Summit
Date: October 22–23, 2025
Location: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, Louisiana
Session: October 22 at 11:20 a.m.
About xSuite
With offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, xSuite is a leading innovator in streamlining SAP-based P2P workflows. The company delivers software solutions and implementation services to more than 1,600 clients worldwide, positioning itself as a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and eliminating manual, paper-driven processes.
Contact
Barbara Wirtz
04102883836
www.xsuite.com
