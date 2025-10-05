Xitron Showcases K2 as the Modern Replacement for Legacy Workflows at Printing United
Highlights perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, plus a K2 bundle giveaway.
Ann Arbor, MI, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, will be highlighting their K2 workflow bundle at Printing United in Orlando, October 22-24. Designed as a replacement for aging Kodak Prinergy, Fujifilm XMF, and Agfa Apogee installations, K2 is a robust prepress workflow featuring perpetual licenses instead of being subscription-based.
“It makes no sense to continue with a subscription model when updates are few and far between,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “Customers end up paying for the same software two or three times over in just a few years. If the draw is a budget-friendly monthly payment or avoiding a large upfront cost, they can achieve both through Xitron’s no-interest plan — pay monthly, but not forever.”
To celebrate K2’s successful first year on the market, Xitron is announcing that a complete K2 workflow bundle (software, platform, on-site installation, training, and first year annual support agreement), will be given away at the show on Friday, October 24th at 12:00 pm. The only requirement for participation in the drawing is to attend a K2 demo at booth 3610. The retail value of the bundle is expected to be approximately $30,000.
“We’re very excited about this drawing,” said Crews. “We have a lot of attendees who scheduled K2 demo appointments through the chatbot on our website at www.xitron.com. With this announcement, we expect to fill most, if not all the remaining slots.”
Because Printing United encompasses many different print market segments, Xitron will also be demonstrating workflows for flexo, digital, and screen printing applications, all of which are based on the Navigator line of RIPs and workflows. Long recognized as economical, productive solutions, there are more than 45,000 Navigator installations worldwide, driving virtually all forms of CTP, CTS, and high-speed inkjet presses.
By showcasing K2 alongside its proven Navigator workflows, Xitron underscores its commitment to providing printers with modern, cost-effective alternatives to outdated systems. With perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, and a focus on productivity across multiple print segments, Xitron continues to demonstrate why its solutions remain trusted by thousands of shops worldwide.
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems to drive the prepress industry's most popular output devices and digital presses. A subsidiary of Hybrid Software, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer with more than 45,000 RIP installations worldwide. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. www.xitron.com.
