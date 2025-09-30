Cindy Hill of Valley Apartment Sales at Equity Union Commercial Represents Seller in $9.6 Million Toluca Lake Multifamily Sale
4651 Cahuenga Avenue Sells for $246,225 Per Unit with 6.29% CAP Rate and Immediate Value-Add Potential
Toluca Lake, CA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Equity Union Commercial today announced the closing of 4651 Cahuenga Avenue, a 39-unit multifamily property in Toluca Lake, CA, for $9,602,775. The seller was exclusively represented by Cindy Hill, CCIM, of Valley Apartment Sales and Executive Vice President at Equity Union Commercial.
The four-story, 1988-built property traded at:
$252.42 per square foot
$246,225 per unit
6.29% capitalization rate
10.33 gross rent multiplier (GRM)
Twelve of the units were delivered vacant and rent-ready, offering immediate leasing opportunity in a highly desirable submarket. The property’s mix includes (10) 1+1 units, (12) 1+2 units, (3) 2+1 units, and (14) 2+2 units—most with loft layouts on the third floor. Los Angeles’ ULA mansion tax was paid by the seller.
“This was a unique opportunity to acquire a well-located, low-density asset with both current yield and long-term upside,” said Cindy Hill. “The new ownership is well-positioned to benefit from strong rental demand, below-market leases, and the property’s existing vacancy.”
Prime Location, TurnkeyUpside
The building spans 38,043 rentable square feet on a 7,798 square foot lot, located within minutes of the 101, 134, and 170 freeways. Amenities include central HVAC, secured parking, fireplaces, balconies, onsite laundry, fitness center, pool, and outdoor BBQ area. An unused 672 SF leasing office may be converted to an ADU, subject to city approval.
The property is compliant with AB 1482 rent control and is professionally suited for a RUBS utility reimbursement program to improve net operating income.
A Track Record of Results
Cindy Hill, CCIM, has built a reputation as one of the leading multifamily investment agents in Greater Los Angeles. With more than 35 years in the field, she has closed over 310 apartment sales and transacted over $1.75 billion in volume. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and has completed all post-graduate coursework for the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.
Hill specializes in representing private and institutional sellers of 4 to 50-unit apartment buildings, particularly in Toluca Lake, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Burbank, and the San Fernando Valley.
“Cindy brings a rare combination of deep market knowledge, financial sophistication, and client focus,” said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Commercial. “She’s built long-term relationships by consistently delivering strong results.”
About Equity Union Commercial:
Equity Union Commercial is the commercial division of Equity Union Real Estate, one of California’s largest privately-held real estate brokerages.
Equity Union has over 950 agents companywide and sales volume exceeding $3 Billion annually. The company, based in Los Angeles, is recognized by Housingwire as the brokerage in the United States having the largest organic growth over the last five years without mergers and acquisitions, and by Realtrends as the #1 brokerage in both units and volume in the city of Los Angeles.
With 12 offices across Southern California, the firm provides expert advisory and transactional services across the multifamily, retail, office, and industrial sectors.
