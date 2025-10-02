The Light in Hornbæk: Illuminating Denmark Through 101 Photographs of Architecture, Hygge, and Coastal Homes
Copenhagen, Denmark, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new fine art photography book, The Light in Hornbæk by Denmark Wolf, will be released on 7 October 2025 — just in time for the holiday season. Featuring 101 images of Denmark’s northern coastal town of Hornbæk, the work captures the character, architecture, and light of Danish life.
The book, available in 21.6 x 21.6 cm paperback, blends Scandinavian aesthetics with the Danish concept of hygge, offering an intimate portrait of streets, houses, harbors, and landscapes.
“I wanted to show Hornbæk not as a postcard village, but as a living place where light, houses, and people create a rhythm of community and belonging,” says photographer Denmark Wolf.
Though rooted in Hornbæk, the project resonates beyond a single town. The historic streets, timber-framed houses, and thatched roofs become a visual language of Denmark itself, speaking to atmosphere, stillness, and connection.
Highlights include:
101 high-resolution photographs of houses, streets, harbors, and landscapes
A visual exploration of traditional Danish architecture and coastal light
Reflections on hygge and community embedded in daily life
21.6 x 21.6 cm paperback edition
Wolf’s first book, North Zealand Structure, received five-star ratings on Amazon. The Light in Hornbæk continues this exploration, expanding his portfolio of visual storytelling rooted in Denmark’s cultural and architectural heritage.
About the Author
Denmark Wolf is a visual artist and photographer based in North Zealand, Denmark. Originally from Los Angeles, he is the author of North Zealand Structure (5-star on Amazon), known for capturing the understated beauty and human stories within Danish architecture and landscapes. Find his work represented in Los Angeles and Internationally at The Wolf Fine Art.
Contact
The Wolf Fine ArtContact
