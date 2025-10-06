This Verse Business at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the play by A. M. Dolan, Clapp portrays Frost, a native Californian, as the famed poet "bards around" the country, speaking to thousands at the height of his enduring popularity. The production blends Frost’s poetry, speeches, and conversations to offer a multidimensional portrait of the iconic American writer and four-time Pulitzer-Prize winner.
The play is being produced by poet and Frost authority Robert Bernard Hass, executive director of the Robert Frost Society, and Rancho Santa Fe poet and Frost scholar Jim Hurley, associate director of the society.
This Verse Business will run November 3 and 4 at 7:30pm at North Coast Rep: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. To Purchase tickets to This Verse Business call (858) 481-1055 or visit our website. Tickets are $45. Senior, Military and Student discounts are available.
