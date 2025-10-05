TradeTek 3.0 Construction Estimating Software
TradeTek is a hybrid desktop and cloud construction estimating solution for macOS and Windows. Version 3.0 adds new takeoff, API and BisTrack integration features.
Henderson, NV, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TradeTek Software is shipping TradeTek 3.0 with new takeoff, API and BisTrack integration features.
TradeTek is a desktop application that runs native on Mac or Window. It is tightly integrated with online Cloud services. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project scalability with shared resources across the Internet. The new Cloud API allows a cloud based application access to TradeTek running on a local computer. The full TradeTek API is now securely available to Cloud or Desktop software running anywhere.
All takeoff dialog types now support layers to show, hide or lock takeoffs drawn on any job page. Folder Presets allow an estimating folder structure with properties to be named and reused on new jobs. New batch copy and delete features save time when configuring custom assemblies.
The Connect BisTrack plugin for TradeTek provides seamless API integration with Epicor BisTrack. BisTrack is cloud based ERP software for the lumber and building materials industry. Product data can be pulled into TradeTek to complete the estimating process for any trade (framing, concrete, roofing, etc.), then the completed material selections and quantities can be used to automatically generate a quote in BisTrack.
TradeTek 3.0 adds major enhancements:
- TradeTek with Cloud makes the API available to Cloud applications.
- An entire SubItem with Properties can be copied to other Assemblies.
- Estimating and Template panels now support Batch Delete commands.
- Wider Assembly Dialogs accommodate longer names in connected lists.
- Folder Presets allow a folder structure to be named and applied to new jobs.
- Takeoffs can be assigned to layers to show, hide or lock groups of takeoff.
- Joist and Beam takeoffs now display a Tallies parameter on the Takeoff panel.
- The Joist layout tool adds Split Joists and Cutout Joists features.
TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud. Connect BisTrack is $49/month.
TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training video library plus searchable help topics and AI assisted learning. Schedule a free demonstration to see how TradeTek will dramatically reduce estimating time, integrate with your software environment and provide highly customizable reports.
TradeTek Software
Ph: (725) 356-1454
Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com
Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com
