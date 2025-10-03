Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Scandalous Diary of a Checkout Girl"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Scandalous Diary of a Checkout Girl – a riotous coming-of-age tale by Southern Belle.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Scandalous Diary of a Checkout Girl:
True. Witty. Hilarious. A journey to adulthood – one strange customer or workmate after another...
Gabby Lank is 18, loud-mouthed, self-deprecating, and completely out of her depth. Uprooted from sunny Spain to the rainy British village of Pleasemarsh, she’s forced to swap tapas and beaches for small talk and barcode scanners at a quaint, old-fashioned local supermarket.
With a frizzy halo of auburn hair and a sharp tongue, Gabby chronicles her chaotic journey into adulthood through hilarious, heartfelt diary entries. From runaway shirt buttons and judgmental coworkers to flirtatious Post-it notes and toilet paper-based mysteries, her days at Johnson's are anything but boring.
But beneath the laughs and office gossip lie bigger questions: Who is she without the sun-soaked identity she left behind? How do you deal with feeling completely out of place in your own life? And can you really survive minimum wage, mean girls, and malfunctioning tills without losing your mind?
As Gabby battles Nicole the Supervisor from Hell, bonds with unlikely allies, and begins to fall for the most awkward boy in Britain, she finds strength she didn’t know she had—and a voice that refuses to be silenced.
Witty, relatable, and disarmingly honest, The Scandalous Diary of a Checkout Girl is a riotous coming-of-age tale for anyone who’s ever felt like the odd one out. arity.
The Scandalous Diary of a Checkout Girl is available in multiple formats worldwide:
170 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881001
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.99 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FRZGZBMK
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SDCG
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
