Cinematic Health Receives Hawaii Approval for Online CNA Training Through ReadyCNA
Cinematic Health’s ReadyCNA is now used by its training partner for state-approved online CNA training in Hawaii. The first cohort launched on Kauaʻi, providing a new pathway for aspiring nursing assistants to gain skills, confidence, and certification-ready training through story-driven online learning.
Honolulu, HI, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cinematic Health, a national leader in story-driven, caregiver training, today announced that its flagship program, ReadyCNA, will be utilized by its training partner to deliver state-approved online CNA training in Hawaii, following authorization from the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Hawaii becomes the 36th state where ReadyCNA is integrated into a state-approved CNA training program.
The first Hawaii CNA training program using ReadyCNA launched on Kauaʻi in August. Eight students completed a six-week hybrid class that combined online CNA coursework with in-person labs and clinicals, opening a new, accessible pathway for aspiring nursing assistants across the state.
“Expanding into Hawaii as our 36th approved state is a major milestone for Cinematic Health,” said Timothy Murray, CEO of Cinematic Health. “By making online CNA training in Hawaii available, we are helping facilities build a stronger, better prepared caregiving workforce equipped with the skills, empathy, and resilience to provide exceptional care and remain in the profession longer.”
ReadyCNA blends Hollywood-quality films with interactive modules, quizzes, and audit-ready tracking tools. The program pairs with required in-person labs and clinicals to meet all federal and Hawaii CNA training requirements, ensuring graduates are prepared for certification exams as well as the realities of frontline care.
Through its storytelling-driven approach, ReadyCNA immerses learners in realistic caregiving scenarios that build confidence, compassion, and communication skills. These qualities drive success in long-term care facilities, hospitals, and home health settings while also strengthening job satisfaction, performance, and retention.
About Cinematic Health Education
Founded in 2018 to address the caregiver workforce crisis, Cinematic Health develops story-driven online training programs that prepare new caregivers for both the technical and human sides of the profession. Its suite of products includes ReadyCNA, a state-approved hybrid program for nursing assistants; ReadyHHA, a solution for home health aide certification; and ReadyCaregiver, a flexible program for agencies and families supporting new caregivers. By combining Hollywood-quality films with interactive e-learning and audit-ready tracking, Cinematic Health helps organizations expand caregiver pipelines, reduce turnover, and ensure caregivers are ready to deliver exceptional care from day one.
Learn more at: www.cinematichealtheducation.com
