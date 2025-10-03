Remodel Professionals of Idaho Announces Rebranding to Remodel PRO and Key New Hires
The country's current migration shift is impacting Idaho and its residents and businesses are responding with renovations. Residential and commercial upgrades are booming in East Idaho. Because of this and to better identify our scope of practice, Remodel PRO has rebranded to capture the full essence of our business model.
Idaho Falls, ID, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Remodel Professionals of Idaho, a leading commercial and residential remodeling company since 2019, today announced its official rebranding to Remodel PRO. The new name reflects the company's commitment to professionalism and expertise in all aspects of its residential and commercial remodeling business.
According to Austin Crystal, owner, “We formed Remodel PRO as an adjunct to Crystal Builders which was established in 2006. Because our passion and focus is on higher-end luxury and custom-built homes, the demand for similar, but smaller scaled remodel projects, like kitchens and bathrooms, we decided to create a remodel line to our company. We are fortunate to transfer our passion for quality craftsmanship and access to our preferred subs and vendors to these projects has driven our status in East Idaho as a trusted contractor. Therefore, this rebranding better aligns our approach to provide excellent service to our communities.”
With 100’s of projects already completed, Remodel PRO has a long-standing reputation for excellence in East Idaho communities and serves Island Park, Driggs, Swan Valley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Blackfoot and Pocatello. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including interior and exterior commercial tenant improvements, whole-house remodels, kitchen and bathroom renovations, basement renovations, decks, ADUs and room additions.
In addition to the name change, Remodel PRO is excited to announce the expansion of its team with two key hires: Matt Fjelsted as Project Manager and Victor Santos as Project Estimator. Both bring over two decades of building experience and recently from Crystal Builders.
"This is an exciting time for our company," said Austin Crystal, owner. "The name change to Remodel PRO aligns with our mission to provide professional, high-quality remodeling services. We are also thrilled to welcome Matt and Victor to our team. Their combined experience and dedication will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our clients with exceptional craftsmanship and customer service."
About Remodel PRO: Remodel PRO has been serving Eastern Idaho since 2019, providing expert commercial and residential remodeling services. Specializing in commercial tenant improvements, whole-house remodels, kitchen and bathroom renovations, and room additions, Remodel PRO is dedicated to delivering professional results and superior quality on every project. To contact them, call 208-715-9700 or find them online at www.remodelprofessionals.net.
