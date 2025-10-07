Dizzy Imortal to Release Profound New EP, "Solitude," on October 24

Ghanaian singer and rapper Dizzy Imortal is set to release his highly anticipated extended play, "Solitude," on October 24, 2025. This four-track EP, with a total duration of 11:06, is a powerful and conceptual project that explores the philosophical idea that while all things exist in solitude, their ultimate unification through love is the very essence of creation.