Dizzy Imortal to Release Profound New EP, "Solitude," on October 24
Ghanaian singer and rapper Dizzy Imortal is set to release his highly anticipated extended play, "Solitude," on October 24, 2025. This four-track EP, with a total duration of 11:06, is a powerful and conceptual project that explores the philosophical idea that while all things exist in solitude, their ultimate unification through love is the very essence of creation.
Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Solitude" is a musical journey that guides listeners through different facets of this central theme. The EP opens with "Time," a captivating Afrofusion track that encourages a deep reflection on the nature and importance of time itself.
The journey continues with "Calling," an uplifting Afrobeat anthem that pulses with vibrant energy, celebrating the profound echo of divine favor throughout one's life.
The third track, “Down the Road,” is a deeply spiritual piece that speaks to the unwavering loyalty and sacrificial nature of the Holy Spirit's love. It embodies the profound commitment found in true devotion.
The EP concludes with "Akoma Pa," which translates to "Good Heart." This song weaves together the blues of the past with the promise of a brighter future, delivering a message of warmth, inspiration, and assurance.
Dizzy Imortal’s "Solitude" asserts that while each song is distinct and stands alone, their collective unity is what truly creates magic. The EP serves as a powerful reminder that the creator cannot be separated from the creation, a message beautifully delivered through a blend of Afrofusion and Afrobeat rhythms.
