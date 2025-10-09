Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Springdale, AR, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region.
“We’re thrilled to team up with the Razorbacks,” said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric and former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher. “Leading the Razorback Baseball team to the College World Series in 2004 and earning MVP honors in 2005 are some of my proudest memories. This partnership is deeply personal to me. At Paschal, we’ve built our business on trust, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence — values that perfectly align with Razorback Nation.”
Paschal has served Arkansas families since 1968, providing professional heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services with a reputation for quality and care. Today, Paschal operates five local-led locations across the state — serving Little Rock, Hot Springs, Searcy, Fort Smith, Northwest Arkansas, and surrounding areas — proudly covering nearly all of Arkansas. Partnering with the Razorbacks further strengthens Paschal’s ties to the community and underscores the company’s dedication to keeping Arkansas homes comfortable and safe.
Through this partnership, Razorback fans can expect exclusive promotions, giveaways, and activations throughout the seasons, making game days even more exciting.
“Supporting the Razorbacks isn’t just about sports — it’s about uniting Arkansans,” Boyce added. “We’re proud to stand alongside Razorback Athletics and be a part of the energy and passion that drives this state.”
For more information about Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric or to schedule service, visit gopaschal.com.
Contact
