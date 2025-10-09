Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region.