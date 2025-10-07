Cool Down Launches New Smart Control Unit with Expanded Heating, Cooling, and Dehumidification Modes
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cool Down, the innovative thermal transfer system that uses naturally stable ground temperatures to cool homes more efficiently, today announced the release of the newest version of its Smart Control Unit. The upgraded unit introduces new modes that expand the system’s functionality and provide even more ways for homeowners to cut energy costs and improve comfort—year-round.
The Cool Down system is known for its ability to reduce air conditioning use by up to 67% per season by leveraging the consistent temperatures found in basements. With the new Smart Control Unit’s release, the system now offers enhanced heating and dehumidification functionality, as well as new energy-saving modes designed for varied climates and user preferences.
“The Smart Control Unit is about putting more control—and more savings—in the hands of homeowners,” said Damien Semel-DeFeo, founder of Cool Down. “These new modes allow the system to be customized for any home, climate, or energy-use goal.”
New Features in the new Smart Control Unit:
Estimated Savings Display: Users can now view their estimated energy savings in real time—helping track ROI and optimize system use.
Basic Heating Mode: In addition to summer cooling, Cool Down can now be used in the winter to capture and circulate heat from areas with wood stoves, pellet stoves, mini-splits, or south-facing windows.
Dehumidification Mode: Enables your AC or heat pump to dehumidify unfinished basement spaces just like the rest of your home—cutting cooling costs while improving indoor air quality.
Power Boost Mode: Temporarily prioritizes cooling and dehumidification performance over energy savings—ideal for extremely hot or humid days.
Eco Boost Mode: Maximizes energy savings by preventing the AC or heat pump from activating. Especially effective in shoulder seasons or for homes with moderate cooling needs.
Standalone Mode: For homes without ductwork, Cool Down now functions as a central cooling solution on its own. While slightly less powerful than traditional AC, it offers dramatically lower operating costs.
Cool Down is a practical, low-cost alternative or supplement to traditional cooling systems—especially important as electricity rates rise across the country. Designed to be installed by professionals in just a few hours, the system integrates seamlessly with or without existing HVAC equipment and requires no refrigerants, compressors, or external condensers.
