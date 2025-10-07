Author Denise A. Powis’s New Book, "Just be Yourself and No One Else!" Follows Three Punctuation Marks Who Try to Change Who They Are But Simply Cause Confusion
Recent release “Just Be Yourself and No One Else!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Denise A. Powis is a charming story that centers around a period, an exclamation point, and a question mark who have grown tired of their jobs and want a change. Eager to try each other’s roles, they soon discover they are best at their own job and should embrace who they are.
Copenhagen, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denise A. Powis, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoys painting, inventing, writing, and gardening, has completed her new book, “Just Be Yourself and No One Else!”: a heartfelt story that follows three punctuation marks who discover the importance of being true to themselves and what they do best.
In 2005, author Denise Powis received a bachelor of science degree from Empire State College, and she has worked for many years in the helping professions as a certified nursing assistant, home health aide, and substitute teacher for special education classes. At the present time, she teaches a Bible study/support group for women. In 1979, she won a 17 Islands National sailboat race.
In “Just Be Yourself and No One Else!”, readers are introduced to a period, an exclamation point, and a question mark who all long for a change of pace and decide to switch places one day. However, they soon discover they are not well suited for performing their new roles, and decide that they were made perfect for their original purpose.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Denise A. Powis’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they discover the importance of accepting one’s self and being true to who they really are. With colorful artwork and a powerful life lesson, “Just Be Yourself and No One Else!” will help boost confidence amongst young readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Just Be Yourself and No One Else!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
