Author Denise A. Powis’s New Book, "Just be Yourself and No One Else!" Follows Three Punctuation Marks Who Try to Change Who They Are But Simply Cause Confusion

Recent release “Just Be Yourself and No One Else!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Denise A. Powis is a charming story that centers around a period, an exclamation point, and a question mark who have grown tired of their jobs and want a change. Eager to try each other’s roles, they soon discover they are best at their own job and should embrace who they are.