Author Claire Louise Bliss’s New Book, "The Light of the World," is a Collection of Short Stories Revealing the Light and Darkness That Everyone Can Add to the World

Recent release “The Light of the World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Claire Louise Bliss is a riveting assortment of short stories that explore how everyday interactions can lead to either light or darkness in the world. From helping others to being a bully, “The Light of the World” will help readers identify the light and darkness each day.