Author Claire Louise Bliss’s New Book, "The Light of the World," is a Collection of Short Stories Revealing the Light and Darkness That Everyone Can Add to the World
Recent release “The Light of the World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Claire Louise Bliss is a riveting assortment of short stories that explore how everyday interactions can lead to either light or darkness in the world. From helping others to being a bully, “The Light of the World” will help readers identify the light and darkness each day.
Oakland, NJ, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Claire Louise Bliss, a native of England and a loving mother of two who works as an engineer and holds a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Liverpool, UK, has completed her new book. “The Light of the World”: a heartfelt series of short stories exploring how everyday interactions shape the world, making it lighter and brighter, or sometimes, dimmer and darker.
“These short stories mirror real-life situations, making them highly relatable,” shares Bliss. “After reading, you’ll find yourself naturally engaged in open conversations about everyday communications and emotions. Prepare to be surprised and inspired by what you learn and uncover!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Claire Louise Bliss’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s mission to empower young readers through her stories. Accompanied by a section of blank pages to encourage readers to share their own short stories, “The Light of the World” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Light of the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“These short stories mirror real-life situations, making them highly relatable,” shares Bliss. “After reading, you’ll find yourself naturally engaged in open conversations about everyday communications and emotions. Prepare to be surprised and inspired by what you learn and uncover!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Claire Louise Bliss’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s mission to empower young readers through her stories. Accompanied by a section of blank pages to encourage readers to share their own short stories, “The Light of the World” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Light of the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories