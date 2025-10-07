Celestina Adoma Agyapong’s Newly Released "My Mom: My Hero" is a Heartfelt Celebration of Mothers and the Many Roles They Play in the Lives of Their Children

“My Mom: My Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celestina Adoma Agyapong is a touching children’s book that highlights the love, strength, and devotion of mothers through imaginative storytelling that shows them as doctors, teachers, nurses, pilots, and more.