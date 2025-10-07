Celestina Adoma Agyapong’s Newly Released "My Mom: My Hero" is a Heartfelt Celebration of Mothers and the Many Roles They Play in the Lives of Their Children
“My Mom: My Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celestina Adoma Agyapong is a touching children’s book that highlights the love, strength, and devotion of mothers through imaginative storytelling that shows them as doctors, teachers, nurses, pilots, and more.
New Carrollton, MD, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Mom: My Hero”: a charming and inspiring narrative that portrays the countless ways mothers impact their children and communities, reminding readers that mothers truly are heroes. “My Mom: My Hero” is the creation of published author, Celestina Adoma Agyapong, a Ghanian currently based in the USA. She is a Montessori guide with background as a behavior technician and community health nursing (Ghana). Celestina is also the host of The Words, a podcast on Podbean, and the head of the Labor of Love nonprofit organization, which does community outreach programs in and around Ghana under the Walk of Glory ministry.
Agyapong shares, “One superpower of mothers is that they wear many hats while raising and nurturing children. This book gives a fun perspective on some of the professions of mothers and the impact they make, not only on their children, but in their community as a whole. Without mothers, there would be no homes. They are truly heroes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Celestina Adoma Agyapong’s new book is an uplifting tribute to the vital role of mothers everywhere, offering children a joyful and affirming reminder of just how extraordinary their moms truly are.
Consumers can purchase “My Mom: My Hero” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Mom: My Hero,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Agyapong shares, “One superpower of mothers is that they wear many hats while raising and nurturing children. This book gives a fun perspective on some of the professions of mothers and the impact they make, not only on their children, but in their community as a whole. Without mothers, there would be no homes. They are truly heroes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Celestina Adoma Agyapong’s new book is an uplifting tribute to the vital role of mothers everywhere, offering children a joyful and affirming reminder of just how extraordinary their moms truly are.
Consumers can purchase “My Mom: My Hero” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Mom: My Hero,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories