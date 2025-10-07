Cobie Grace Graham’s Newly Released "I Thought I Was a Bad Kid" is a Heartfelt Story That Inspires Children and Educators to See the Goodness in Every Child
“I Thought I Was A Bad Kid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cobie Grace Graham is an engaging and beautifully illustrated juvenile fiction book that encourages young readers and teachers to look beyond labels and embrace kindness, understanding, and grace.
Sallisaw, OK, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Thought I Was A Bad Kid”: a powerful story that highlights the importance of grace and understanding in education. “I Thought I Was A Bad Kid” is the creation of published author, Cobie Grace Graham, a devoted follower of Christ, wife, youth pastor’s partner, third-grade teacher, and proud member of the Cherokee Nation. Passionate about education and ministry, she encourages fellow educators to see beyond a student’s behavior and recognize the deeper struggles they may face. Through her book, Cobie reminds teachers that no child is inherently “bad”—they may simply be in challenging situations. Her message emphasizes showing grace and mercy in the classroom, just as God extends it to us.
Cobie Grace Graham shares, “I Thought I Was a Bad Kid is a fictional story following the main character, Trudy Buckman. Trudy is a young boy who has already been labeled “a bad kid” all before his third-grade year of school. His parents, friends, and the sweet lunch lady Mrs. Debbie all see the good in Trudy, but not the teachers. He has already had bad experiences with several of his teachers, especially his second-grade teacher, Mrs. Pootelli.
Trudy is fully expecting his third-grade year to be as unpleasant as all of his other school years, but he is in for a surprise. There is a new third grade teacher in town, Mrs. Grand, and she is about to change the way Trudy sees teachers and the way he sees himself forever. This story follows Trudy’s first day of his third-grade year, jumps forward to the middle and end of that year, and then we hear from Trudy as an adult. If you are a teacher and want to be encouraged, read this book. If you are a student and want to be encouraged, read this book. I guarantee if you read this book you will fall in love with Trudy’s story, and you will have a new outlook on those students that are labeled “bad.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cobie Grace Graham’s new book offers a timely and encouraging message wrapped in beautiful illustrations perfect for young readers and educators.
Consumers can purchase “I Thought I Was A Bad Kid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Thought I Was A Bad Kid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
