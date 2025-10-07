Mike Gliem’s Newly Released "The Long Road Home" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Redemption, and the Resilience of the Human Spirit
“The Long Road Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Gliem is a gripping and deeply personal memoir that chronicles his journey through brain injury, addiction, and homelessness to a life of purpose, recovery, and service to others.
Claymont, DE, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Long Road Home”: a moving and unflinching account of one man’s battle with darkness and his triumphant return to faith and recovery. “The Long Road Home” is the creation of published author, Mike Gliem, who overcame a traumatic brain injury, decades of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration to find his purpose in recovery. Now with years of sustained sobriety, he is the Owner of Victory Point LLC, and the owner of Next Level Movement LLC, where he works as a motivational speaker, workshop leader, and life coach. As an advocate for addiction, mental health, and brain injury, Mike’s mission is to help those still struggling and to inspire personal growth, turning his pain into purpose through faith, treatment, and openly sharing his recovery journey.
Gliem shares, “The Long Road Home is a real, raw look into the gritty story behind addiction and mental health challenges. The honest, deep detail of Mike’s story paints a picture of the horrors that accompany that lifestyle while also remaining a beautiful testimony of God’s relentless grace and mercy. The Long Road Home: A Journey out of the Darkness is a testament that however deep we may have fallen away from faith or lost ourselves along the way, we are never too far from redemption. This book is a true and real underdog story of one’s battle with the darkness of addiction and the resurrection and renewal of his mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Gliem’s new book is an inspiring resource for anyone seeking hope, healing, and proof that redemption is possible no matter how far one has fallen.
Consumers can purchase “The Long Road Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Long Road Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
