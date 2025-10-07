Amanda Bair Jean’s Newly Released "Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Inspires Generosity and Faith
“Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Bair Jean encourages young readers to embrace kindness, generosity, and the joy of giving, while highlighting the importance of faith and compassion during the holiday season.
Bossier City, LA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish”: an uplifting and engaging tale that celebrates the spirit of giving and the joy of helping others. “Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish” is the creation of published author, Amanda Bair Jean, who draws daily inspiration from her son, who motivates all her creative work. Through her book “Giving with Gabriel,” she aims to nurture kindness, generosity, and faith in God in her son and children worldwide, creating lovable characters that encourage a spirit of giving and belief.
Jean shares, “Beau’s Christmas Wish, the first story in the Giving with Gabriel series, tells the story of a young boy with a giving heart who wishes to share some Christmas magic with the world. As Beau navigates the Christmas season with his family, his eyes are opened to the fact that not all children are as fortunate as he. Join Beau as his wish to share his blessings with others leads to a letter from St. Nicholas himself and the introduction of a very special reindeer from the North Pole Express. Beau and Gabriel are sure to capture generous hearts and spirits around the world!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Bair Jean’s new book is a delightful read for children and families seeking a story that celebrates generosity, faith, and the joy of giving.
Consumers can purchase “Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Giving with Gabriel: Beau’s Christmas Wish,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
