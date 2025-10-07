L. A. Damon’s Newly Released "Matter of Principle R8mans" is a Captivating Memoir of Faith, Perseverance, and God’s Mysterious Guidance
“Matter of Principle R8mans” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. A. Damon is a reflective and inspiring account of navigating life’s unexpected challenges while following God’s purpose, even when circumstances seem confusing or overwhelming.
Monroe, WA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Matter of Principle R8mans”: a thought-provoking and personal exploration of faith, divine guidance, and perseverance. “Matter of Principle R8mans” is the creation of published author, L. A. Damon.
L. A. Damon shares, “Each time I wanted to tell what happened in the yard, I’d had the same thought: I needed to tell someone in church first. I didn’t even go to church.
Dogs and cats, including barn cats, skunks, coyotes, praying mantis, snakes, and a one-legged roadrunner, occupied space on the property.
I told God I would never, never ever work for an employer involved in a church the same as my last employer. I would never have anything to do with anyone connected to “that” church.
God, however, had other plans. During training required by the employer, hints emerged about who was involved in this church without naming names. I did not care who they were or where they went to church and pretended to be of another faith.
I left the area to start anew in another town, or so I thought. Unfamiliar vehicles with familiar people showed up at work, parked near my residence, and followed me to and from work. What part of “Leave me alone” was not understood?
I remembered how my former employer’s church did not have a “dead list” of people who did not want anything to do with the church, believing people really needed only this church. From town to city, to work, to retail, to the airport, to church, to the doctor, to home, and more, I began to see they were exactly where they were indicated during training all those years ago. Not that I cared to know. Still, this wasn’t about me. It was about God’s purpose. God opened doors for his purpose. The good, the bad, the ugly. He was with me every step.
One day, while working on the property, when again all became perfectly silent and still, God gave the following words: “There are questions now. Years from now, there will be answers. Then controversy, then calm.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. A. Damon’s new book inspires readers to trust God’s plan, remain steadfast in faith, and embrace His purpose, even through life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Matter of Principle R8mans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Matter of Principle R8mans,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
