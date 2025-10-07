Speculative Preprint Sparks Debate: Are Humans the First AI?

A speculative preprint on Zenodo reimagines human evolution as an AI-style update log, from Lucy (v1.0) to a hypothetical Homo sentiens (v4.0). Written by author Lawrence Nault as both a thought experiment and worldbuilding artifact for his upcoming novel "Children of the Rogue" (Dec 2025), it blends real scholarship with speculative framing to spark debate on AI, human origins, and the power of format in shaping belief.