Jillian Bell’s Newly Released "Blessed: Laughter through Tears" is a Spiritually Enlightening Memoir Exploring Faith, Resilience, and Divine Guidance
“Blessed: Laughter through Tears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jillian Bell is an inspiring narrative that chronicles her journey from hardship and loss to a deeper understanding of God’s love, offering readers practical insights on cultivating a personal relationship with Him.
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessed: Laughter through Tears”: a heartfelt memoir of spiritual awakening and personal transformation. “Blessed: Laughter through Tears” is the creation of published author, Jillian Bell, a lifelong empath, psychic, and natural medium from New Jersey, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Rutgers University. Early in her career, she worked in mental health, advocating for vulnerable populations, before shifting to business life in Key West, where she thrived as part owner and manager of a guest house for twenty years. After returning to New Jersey to care for her ailing mother and coping with the death of her younger brother, Jillian eventually relocated to southern Florida, seeking peace and renewal. Her lifelong spiritual journey has deepened in recent years, shaping her faith and relationship with God, which she now shares in her book as guidance and encouragement for readers seeking closeness with Him.
Jillian Bell shares, “Prior to seven years ago, the claim that Jillian Bell was blessed would’ve sent her into a fit of laughter. After a lifetime of tragedy, false starts, and broken dreams, the notion was absurd. Until one day, against all odds, it proved to be true! It marked the culmination of a lifelong dream, which transformed her and her life in wondrous and remarkable ways. Join Jillian in this fascinating journey as she transcends the physical world into a mysterious yet somehow familiar alternate reality permeated by God’s love. Experience this immeasurable love through the mind and heart of an empath and walk with her through a world where what we perceive as impossible is possible and the possibilities are endless!
In this book, Jillian
1. describes her initial personal encounters with the Holy Spirit, Spirit Guides, and angels;
2. introduces and acquaints us with the realms of the Spirit and the beings of light who dwell there and the ways they interact with us and help us in daily life;
3. shares accounts of her life circumstances and the events leading up to the dawning and manifestation of her spiritual gifts;
4. expands on the miraculous nature of God based on recent experiences and her deepening relationship with Him;
5. presents new concepts and insights on a number of topics relevant to the lives of Christians and the challenges they face today; and
6. guides us through the process of establishing and cultivating a personal relationship with God and discusses its vital importance to us in daily life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jillian Bell’s new book is a unique combination of memoir, spiritual teaching, and inspiration for readers of all backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “Blessed: Laughter through Tears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessed: Laughter through Tears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
