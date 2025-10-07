Larry D. Laine’s Newly Released "In Remembrance of . . ." is a Heartfelt Guide to Processing Grief and Cherishing the Presence of Loved Ones Lost
“In Remembrance of . . .” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry D. Laine is a reflective and compassionate exploration of grief, offering comfort and perspective to those navigating the pain of loss and seeking hope in remembrance.
Bangor, PA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In Remembrance of . . .”: a poignant and spiritually enriching resource that offers solace, wisdom, and emotional support to those facing the loss of a loved one. “In Remembrance of . . .” is the creation of published author, Larry D. Laine, a graduate of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. He received his MDiv degree from Hamma School of Theology in Springfield, Ohio. He has served as the pastor in churches located in California, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
His wife, Diane (Josephson) Laine, his daughter, Karin (Laine) McMillen, and his youngest daughter, Britta Laine, also contributed with poems, photographs, and front cover art.
In Remembrance Of . . . is a comforting guide for anyone experiencing the heartbreak of losing a loved one. With honesty and compassion, this book walks readers through the natural stages of grief. shock, anger, sorrow, doubt, and acceptance. reminding us that healing is not a straight path but a personal journey.
Through everyday moments, a seashell on the beach, a child's laughter, a favorite meal, you'll discover how memories resurface in powerful ways, bringing both sadness and warmth. These moments are reminders that love endures, even beyond loss. Whether you are a spouse, family member, soulmate, or close friend, In Remembrance Of . . . offers gentle reassurance that you are not alone. It validates your emotions, honors your memories, and helps you embrace the precious connections that remain. This book is more than words, it is a hand to hold and a reminder that grief, though painful, is also proof of love.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry D. Laine’s new book is a moving tribute to love, memory, and healing. His pastoral experience and spiritual insight provide readers with gentle encouragement and permission to grieve, remember, and rediscover peace.
Consumers can purchase “In Remembrance of . . .” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Remembrance of . . .” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
