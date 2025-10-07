Author Misti Kellum’s New Book, "The Puppy Plane and the Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm," is a Charming Tale About Gratitude and Being Thankful
Recent release “The Puppy Plane and The Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Misti Kellum is a riveting tale that follows a group of children who enjoy their daily adventures with Stella, a puppy plane, and Tiny, a tortoise train, as they learn all about the importance of being grateful for all the many simple blessings in life.
Sherwood, AR, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Misti Kellum, a registered nurse and single mother of two beautiful girls, has completed her new book, “The Puppy Plane and The Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm”: a captivating story that centers around a group of children who set out to have a fun-filled day with a friendly puppy plane and tortoise train who each love to teach their young friends all sorts of important life lessons.
“Stella the Puppy Plane and Tiny the Tortoise Train enjoy taking the boys and girls of the town on daily adventures,” writes Kellum. “Soaring atop the town trees and rolling through the hills and valleys of the countryside with joyful children is the highlight of their day!
“Visiting a farm and ending the day with Thanksgiving has children laughing and squealing with excitement!
“Have you ever taken a ride on a bright green tortoise train? Have you ever swooped around birds in a Puppy Plane? Come join in the adventure with us!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Misti Kellum’s engaging tale was inspired by prayer after the author was challenged to write a children’s book and promises to captivate young readers as they follow along and join in on the fun alongside Stella and Tiny.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Kellum’s story to life, “The Puppy Plane and The Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical and wholesome story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Puppy Plane and The Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
