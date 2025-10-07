Author Misti Kellum’s New Book, "The Puppy Plane and the Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm," is a Charming Tale About Gratitude and Being Thankful

Recent release “The Puppy Plane and The Tortoise Train: Blessings of Goshen Farm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Misti Kellum is a riveting tale that follows a group of children who enjoy their daily adventures with Stella, a puppy plane, and Tiny, a tortoise train, as they learn all about the importance of being grateful for all the many simple blessings in life.