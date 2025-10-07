Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "Inside the Unions," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Rampant Corruption and Greed That Commonly Pervades the Higher Ups of Unions
Recent release “Inside the Unions” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing is a compelling read that describes the alleged corruption within powerful unions, focusing on leaders who use their position for personal gain. Pulling from his own experiences, Bisbing writes about facing danger for speaking out against these corrupt officials.
Hudson, MI, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William Bisbing has completed his new book, “Inside the Unions”: a compelling insider’s look at the inner workings of unions, drawing from the author’s personal experiences as a union leader to share some of the trials and tribulations he faced while holding this position, often risking his life to do so.
“This book will look at the inner workings of Unions,” shares Bisbing. “It will introduce you to frontline Union representatives/stewards up and through the high-ranking leadership. It will do so by introducing its readers to the Union fold who went by certain nicknames, such as College Boy, Carp, Killer, Junkyard Dog, etc., and what parts they played, making it what it is today. Some truly believed in the Union and its foundation, while others used it for what they could get out of for themselves.”
The author continues, “These so-called Union leaders who pretended to be great Unionists and proved instead to be egomaniacs felt they had no accountability to anyone. The Gary Jones, the Dennis Williams, the General Holyfields, and Fat Tonys, the Bullshitters, and many, many more have now been caught or will be. True, some have escaped justice by dying before paying their debt, and others will slip by without their corruption being found out. What’s important is that they’re enjoying the life they knew surrounded by ass-kissers and yes-men, who have been stopped for now, and they are being watched.
“As for me, I remember writing an article that Fat Tony didn’t like as it called him out. I along with several others did the same but in different ways. Months later, two Union brothers were dead, and I along with another Unionist was seriously wounded. These guys have one thing in common—they really do believe they are smarter than most people and that they are special, cleverer than the average person. I have known some that, I think, believe they have been sent by God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Bisbing's enthralling series will reveal the inner workings of powerful unions, and how those who ran them truly enjoyed their drunkenness of power and kept themselves on their thrones while other men were determined to expose and weed them out. Deeply personal and candid, "Inside the Unions" reveals the incredible risk and courage that union members held as they tried to take a stand against their corrupt leaders, no matter the price they might have had to pay.
