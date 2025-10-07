Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "Inside the Unions," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Rampant Corruption and Greed That Commonly Pervades the Higher Ups of Unions

Recent release “Inside the Unions” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing is a compelling read that describes the alleged corruption within powerful unions, focusing on leaders who use their position for personal gain. Pulling from his own experiences, Bisbing writes about facing danger for speaking out against these corrupt officials.