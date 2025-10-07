Author Carl L. Hardy’s New Book, "It Takes a Garden," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Inspired Her Neighborhood to Repair the Local Community Garden

Recent release “It Takes a Garden” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl L. Hardy is a charming tale that centers around Skyler, a young girl who discovers a dilapidated community garden that she believes can be repaired. With the help of her neighbors, Skyler transforms the old plot of land into a thriving community garden that brings everyone together.