Author Carl L. Hardy’s New Book, "It Takes a Garden," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Inspired Her Neighborhood to Repair the Local Community Garden
Recent release “It Takes a Garden” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl L. Hardy is a charming tale that centers around Skyler, a young girl who discovers a dilapidated community garden that she believes can be repaired. With the help of her neighbors, Skyler transforms the old plot of land into a thriving community garden that brings everyone together.
Gulfport, MS, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl L. Hardy, a native of Nebraska, has completed his new book, “It Takes a Garden”: a stirring tale of a young girl who works to repair a rundown garden with her community, transforming it into something beautiful for everyone.
Hardy begins his tale, “Skyler walked home from school one bright afternoon when she saw it—a forgotten garden, covered in weeds and vines creeping over broken wooden fences. She stopped and stared. ‘This could be beautiful again’, she thought. ‘It just needs care.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carl L. Hardy’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own childhood growing up in a community that had their own garden and shared the fruits and vegetables they grew each year. Accompanied by colorful artwork and valuable lessons on a garden’s ability to grow from something forgotten to something beautiful, “It Takes a Garden” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to get involved in their own local community garden and create something beautiful within their community.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “It Takes a Garden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
