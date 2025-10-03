Island Spirit Unveils Revolutionary Electric Catamaran at Annapolis Boat Show
Annapolis, MD, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inspired Yachting, exclusive dealer for the Island Spirit 525 in the Americas and Europe, is proud to announce the world premiere of the groundbreaking Island Spirit 525e electric catamaran. This innovative vessel will be showcased for the first time at the prestigious Annapolis Boat Show, with a press conference and handover ceremony on October 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM EDT.
The Island Spirit 525e represents a significant leap forward in sustainable yachting, combining luxurious comfort with advanced electric propulsion technology. Designed for discerning sailors who prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising performance, the Island Spirit 525e offers a serene and emissions-free cruising experience.
Key features of the Island Spirit 525e include:
Advanced Electric Propulsion: Equipped with state-of-the-art electric motors and a high-capacity battery bank, providing extended range and quiet operation.
Integrated Solar Power: Extensive solar panels seamlessly integrated into the design to augment power generation and reduce reliance on shore power.
Luxurious Accommodations: Spacious and elegantly appointed interiors, offering a superior level of comfort for long-distance cruising.
Best in Class: Longest range, highest speed and biggest battery bank in its class.
Exceptional Performance: Designed for smooth handling, stability, and impressive performance under sail and power.
"Ron Patston, CEO of Group Island Spirit, stated, "We are incredibly excited to introduce the Island Spirit 525e to the world. This catamaran is the culmination of years of research, development, and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. We believe the 525e will set a new standard for eco-conscious luxury cruising and we invite everyone to witness its debut at the Annapolis Boat Show."
Attendees are invited to join Island Spirit Yachts for an exclusive viewing and reception at their exhibit located at the Inspired Yachting-Island Spirit booth, D-18 at the Annapolis Boat Show. Representatives from Island Spirit Yachts will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and offer guided tours of the vessel.
Event Details:
What: World Premiere celebration of the Island Spirit 525e Electric Catamaran
When: October 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM EDT
Where: Annapolis Boat Show, Inspired Yachting-Island Spirit booth, dock D-18
For media inquiries or to schedule a private viewing, please contact:
Alice Manvell
Media Relations
Group Island Spirit
Email: alice@groupislandspirit.com
Phillip Winter
President
Inspired Yachting, Inc.
phillip@inspiredyachting.com
+1 727 648 0044
About Group Island Spirit:
Group Island Spirit is a leading innovator in the marine industry, dedicated to designing and building high-performance, environmentally responsible catamarans. With a focus on sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology, Group Island Spirit is committed to shaping the future of yachting. Additionally, Group Island Spirit operates charter fleets and yacht brokerage operations.
About Inspired Yachting:
Inspired Yachting was created to assist yacht buyers in the yacht purchasing journey. From introductions to yacht manufacturers to insurance, tax benefits consultation, documentation and assistance placing yachts in charter service, Inspired Yachting strives to make the yacht purchase a pleasurable experience.
