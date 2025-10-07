Author Phyllis Burress Pence’s New Book, "Oscar Goes to the Library," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Service Dog Who Goes to the Library to Spend Time with Children

Recent release “Oscar Goes to the Library” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Burress Pence is a heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows Oscar, a friendly golden retriever and a certified therapy dog. In this tale, readers will follow along as Oscar heads to the library where he will work with various children there.