Author Phyllis Burress Pence’s New Book, "Oscar Goes to the Library," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Service Dog Who Goes to the Library to Spend Time with Children
Recent release “Oscar Goes to the Library” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Burress Pence is a heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows Oscar, a friendly golden retriever and a certified therapy dog. In this tale, readers will follow along as Oscar heads to the library where he will work with various children there.
Marshall, IL, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis Burress Pence, who lives in Marshall, Illinois, with her husband, Mike, four therapy golden retrievers, four horses, one mini donkey, mini mule, three cats, and a fishpond, has completed her new book, “Oscar Goes to the Library”: a stirring tale that centers around a loving therapy dog who spends his time at the local library to work with children and play with them.
“Oscar is a spunky, friendly golden retriever,” writes Pence. “He is a certified therapy dog. You never know where he will show up and what he will do when he gets there! His adventures have been at a library, school, hospital, nursing home, birthday party, church, and even a mother–daughter banquet with his owner. Some of his adventures are with his three brothers, who are also golden retrievers, and three mini horses, a mini donkey, and a mini mule. Where will they take him next? He loves his adventures as a therapy dog.
“One of his adventures is at his local library. Please read along as we go along on his adventures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phyllis Burress Pence’s new book is inspired by the real life therapy work the author performs with her golden retrievers as well as her mini horses. With vibrant artwork to help bring Pence’s story to life, “Oscar Goes to the Library” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the incredible work that therapy dogs can do.
Readers can purchase “Oscar Goes to the Library” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
