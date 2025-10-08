Southern Devotional Memoir, “Pearls of Wisdom,” by Julie Hollingsworth Becomes Breakout Success
Starkville, MS, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debut author Julie Hollingsworth’s Pearls of Wisdom has quickly become one of the most talked-about new releases in the South, rising to No. 7 on the Mississippi Best Seller List last month and selling out at multiple signings across the region.
In just weeks since launch, Pearls of Wisdom has gained a devoted readership, with standing-room-only events at independent bookstores. Virginia O’Neal, owner of Cotton Row Books in Cleveland, Mississippi, called Hollingsworth’s signing “the most successful in my 40 years as a bookseller. We completely ran out, and Julie had to come back to sign more!”
Carolyn Abadie, owner of Book Mart & Café in Starkville, praised Hollingsworth’s unique voice: “The signing was an absolute delight. She has such a sweet love of the South, and it’s entwined beautifully with her knowledge of the Lord. My customers have ordered books for themselves, their friends, and for Christmas presents.”
Pearls of Wisdom is part devotional, part memoir—and all Southern. Each chapter begins with a phrase you’d hear at your grandmother’s kitchen table—sayings like “Livin’ in High Cotton,” “Cattywampus,” and “A Stitch in Time Saves Nine.” These familiar expressions become launching points for deeper truths rooted in Scripture, inviting readers to laugh, reflect, and grow in faith.
With humor, heart, and honesty, Hollingsworth draws from her own life—filled with sweet-tea moments, church potlucks, and the faith-filled wisdom of her grandmother—to craft each story into a pearl of wisdom, formed by grit and polished by grace. The result is a front-porch conversation in book form: rich with Southern charm, full of heart, and threaded with timeless spiritual truth.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, the book has already received numerous five-star reviews on Amazon. One reader wrote, “This book is so uplifting and refreshing! It has Southern charm and wisdom all together. I love that each story stands alone and I can get sweet moments in a quick minute!” Another shared, “It’s like stepping into a story that somehow feels like your own—even if it isn’t. Every chapter feels like a front-porch conversation with my grandmother.”
Julie Hollingsworth is a trained inductive Bible study teacher with Precept Ministries International and has been leading women’s Bible studies for more than 20 years. She is the author of Pearls of Wisdom—which quickly rose to the “Top 10 Books to Read in Mississippi”—and the voice behind the popular blog Pearls and Porch Talk with Julie Hollingsworth. She is also a regular contributor to Lifeway’s national devotional series Open Windows and to the Mississippi Delta’s Life in the Delta Magazine, as well as a frequent speaker at women’s conferences throughout the Deep South. A true Southern woman at heart, her love of sweet tea, the South, and most of all Jesus shines through her front-porch conversational style of writing.
Readers can purchase Pearls of Wisdom: Discovering the Extraordinary in the Ordinary at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international, Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work appealing to the Christian market.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
