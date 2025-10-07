Author Boots Wilkins’s New Book, "Ina's Bliss," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around a Bartender Who, Despite Giving Up on Love, Finds Herself Falling Once More
Recent release “Ina's Bliss” from Page Publishing author Boots Wilkins is a stirring tale that centers around Ina, a bartender whose life is upended when a woman and former prison inmate Serenity Rose walks into her bar. Despite the isolation both women are used to, they soon find themselves drawn to each other, and soon start a relationship that changes each other forever.
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boots Wilkins, a loving mother of four who has resided in Southern California her entire life, has completed her new book, “Ina's Bliss”: a compelling story of a bartender and a former prison inmate whose paths cross unexpectedly, resulting in a relationship that surprises them both and a future neither could have imagined.
“We live in a world where society sometimes makes us hide our true feelings about who we truly are,” writes Wilkins. “Both of my characters have lived an adverse lifestyle; they both have had to deal with tragedies, which made them enter the darkness of the world around them. One a bartender who lived companionless for years, the other is an isolated newly released inmate. They meet late at night, and both feel a deep attraction for each other. Within twenty-four hours, they become familiar with one another and strike up a strong connection. The outcome of this beautiful chance meeting leads each of them to ponder a clearer, more vibrant path for which they would like to walk. This new journey helps each woman to grow in today’s society and help each other to move beyond the darkness. Sometimes we never remember what was hidden in our closets until we unlock that door and let the sunshine in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Boots Wilkins’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, as they follow along on Ina and Serenity’s journey of vulnerability and learning to both trust and love again. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Ina’s Bliss” is sure to keep the pages turning, weaving a spellbinding tale of love and hope amidst a world of loneliness and isolation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Ina's Bliss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
