Author Boots Wilkins’s New Book, "Ina's Bliss," is a Powerful Novel That Centers Around a Bartender Who, Despite Giving Up on Love, Finds Herself Falling Once More

Recent release “Ina's Bliss” from Page Publishing author Boots Wilkins is a stirring tale that centers around Ina, a bartender whose life is upended when a woman and former prison inmate Serenity Rose walks into her bar. Despite the isolation both women are used to, they soon find themselves drawn to each other, and soon start a relationship that changes each other forever.