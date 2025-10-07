Author Lakisha Marie Mackie’s New Book, "The Perfect Family," is a Powerful Story of a Family Whose Idyllic Life Comes Shattering Down Around Them When Tragedy Strikes

Recent release “The Perfect Family” from Page Publishing author Lakisha Marie Mackie is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around the Smith family, who have everything they could possibly want to build a perfect life of their own. But when they lose everything, the Smith family are put to the test as they attempt to weather the storm and survive.