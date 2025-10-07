Author Lakisha Marie Mackie’s New Book, "The Perfect Family," is a Powerful Story of a Family Whose Idyllic Life Comes Shattering Down Around Them When Tragedy Strikes
Recent release “The Perfect Family” from Page Publishing author Lakisha Marie Mackie is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around the Smith family, who have everything they could possibly want to build a perfect life of their own. But when they lose everything, the Smith family are put to the test as they attempt to weather the storm and survive.
Powder Springs, GA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lakisha Marie Mackie, who has a lifelong passion for writing stories, has completed her new book, “The Perfect Family”: a riveting story of a family who must endure countless hardships as their perfectly crafted life begins to crumble.
“This book is about a family who thought they had everything,” shares Mackie. “They had money, cars, great careers, and a beautiful family. Until one day, it all came crashing down.
“This book includes a short poem, entitled ‘You Gotta Be Ready.’ You can read more poems like this one in her fourth book, ‘Letters I Wrote’.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lakisha Marie Mackie’s enthralling tale is a captivating account of a family’s resilience in the face of tragedy, and the strength it takes to be prepared to lose everything. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Perfect Family” is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Perfect Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
