Author Aimee Castonguay’s New Book, "So They Cried Witch," is a Fascinating Dive Into the Real Lives and Executions of Those Accused of Witchcraft in Early New England
Recent release “So They Cried Witch” from Page Publishing author Aimee Castonguay is a stunning exploration of the many women throughout New England who were unjustly executed after being accused of witchcraft. As Castonguay recounts each woman’s story, readers will discover just how far reaching the witch trials were outside of Salem.
Waterbury, CT, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aimee Castonguay, a loving mother of three who currently resides in Waterbury, Connecticut, with her second husband, has completed her new book, “So They Cried Witch”: an eye-opening look at the many innocent women who were accused of witchcraft by the early settlers of New England.
“Open the pages of this book and you will step back in time to the period of our early settlers,” shares Castonguay. “Our ancestors were a fierce pioneering lot. They were just as God-fearing as they were superstitious. They set store by many unusual reasonings. A simple argument with a neighbor could cause a witch accusation. This is the story of those accused and hanged for witchcraft in early New England.”
Published by Page Publishing, Aimee Castonguay’s engaging series will transport readers as they discover the devastating impact the witch trials had on individuals and communities even outside of Salem’s influence. Thoroughly researched and thought-provoking, “So They Cried Witch” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
