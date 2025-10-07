Author Aimee Castonguay’s New Book, "So They Cried Witch," is a Fascinating Dive Into the Real Lives and Executions of Those Accused of Witchcraft in Early New England

Recent release “So They Cried Witch” from Page Publishing author Aimee Castonguay is a stunning exploration of the many women throughout New England who were unjustly executed after being accused of witchcraft. As Castonguay recounts each woman’s story, readers will discover just how far reaching the witch trials were outside of Salem.