Author Rita Janice Sall’s New Book, "Beyond the Rainbows," is a Masterful, One-of-a-Kind Creation Sure to Please Every Aficionado of Words That Matter
Recent release “Beyond the Rainbows” from Page Publishing author Rita Janice Sall is a timely and carefully sculpted work which incorporates her exquisite poetry as well as her deeply moving personal words of wisdom. They are sure to resonate with all readers looking to engage with a heartfelt book and who have lived a life worth living.
Westfield, NJ, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rita Janice Sall, who is from New Jersey, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Rainbows”: an astutely observant work that reflects on the author’s personal experiences.
Author Rita Janice Sall’s previous works include “Rainbows Are God’s Way of Saying ‘I Love You’ And Other Reflections of a Wandering Soul” and “Unlimited.”
A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied fashion design, she applied that knowledge to expand her artistic perspective. Ms. Sall also enjoys many other art forms such as painting, jewelry making, designing tote bags and T-shirts with her beautiful quotes, and all else creative. She also enjoys performing at local open mic sessions, reciting her beautiful poems, where her passionate and powerful style is constantly met with great enthusiasm. Rita’s greatest desire is to communicate to others through her artistry and motivate, inspire, or simply share her most deeply moving and profound words, whatever form or shape they take.
Published by Page Publishing, Rita Janice Sall’s creative work features skillfully manifested poems and slices of her deeply moving personal philosophy that weave together a stimulating, eye-opening, and thought-provoking experience.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase “Beyond the Rainbows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Rita Janice Sall’s previous works include “Rainbows Are God’s Way of Saying ‘I Love You’ And Other Reflections of a Wandering Soul” and “Unlimited.”
A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied fashion design, she applied that knowledge to expand her artistic perspective. Ms. Sall also enjoys many other art forms such as painting, jewelry making, designing tote bags and T-shirts with her beautiful quotes, and all else creative. She also enjoys performing at local open mic sessions, reciting her beautiful poems, where her passionate and powerful style is constantly met with great enthusiasm. Rita’s greatest desire is to communicate to others through her artistry and motivate, inspire, or simply share her most deeply moving and profound words, whatever form or shape they take.
Published by Page Publishing, Rita Janice Sall’s creative work features skillfully manifested poems and slices of her deeply moving personal philosophy that weave together a stimulating, eye-opening, and thought-provoking experience.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase “Beyond the Rainbows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories