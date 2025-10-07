Author Pamela Hull’s New Book, "Lining Up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions," is a Collection of Impactful Stories That Delve Into the Nature of Human Emotions
Recent release “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions” from Page Publishing author Pamela Hull is a collection of fictional narratives dealing with the profound nature and conflicts of our strongest human emotions.
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Hull, formerly an interior designer and painter, has completed her new book, “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions”: a gripping collection of short stories that invite readers to explore the emotional dilemmas common to all relationships, no matter the age, status, or gender.
Author Pamela Hull wrote her first book, “Where’s My Bride?” at age sixty. This venture was to be a one-time effort, a tribute to a remarkable husband and marriage. However, as the endeavor unfurled, she unearthed a keen love for writing narratives.
Her second book, “SAY YES! Flying Solo After Sixty,” asserts that neither age nor being single impedes living a rich life, a subject relevant for all ages and genders. “Moments That Mattered” followed “SAY YES!” and examined how ordinary, everyday experiences might have proven to be life-altering. She then turned to fiction. “What Love Looks Like” is a complex, often bittersweet collection that explores entirely dissimilar relationships. The Lives We Were Meant to Live,” reveals the personal journeys of the Taylor family and deals with keeping secrets, with making choices. One can choose to reveal his private dreams, an act that can unleash astonishing powers. Or one can refuse, resulting in frustration or despair. The lives of the Taylor family, as with most of us, are lived between these two notions.
Ms. Hull’s essays and poetry have been widely published in select journals, such as the Bellevue Literary Review, Ars Medica, Lumina, and North Dakota Quarterly, among others. Despite bicoastal lures and raising her children on the West Coast, the author has chosen to reside in Manhattan for the grand adventure of flying solo in a great city.
In the short story that opens “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions,” Ms. Hull writes, “She was laboring in the public garden that day he learned her name, crouching low, a wide straw hat covering her hair. Focused on her work, she was not chatty. When he had cleared his throat and given a small cough, she looked up, startled, as if deciding whether to stay or flee. She stayed, so he guessed he looked harmless enough, almost an old man to one so young. She might be twenty years younger, though he was grateful to be a hearty fellow at the age of fifty.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Hull’s riveting anthology beckons readers to unearth each character’s struggle with a destiny in whose clutches he or she flails around for control. The collection features stories of greed, deceit, loneliness, joy, regret, awe, doubt, discretion, and more, twenty-four stories that unravel lives in which readers may find elements of their own.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Pamela Hull wrote her first book, “Where’s My Bride?” at age sixty. This venture was to be a one-time effort, a tribute to a remarkable husband and marriage. However, as the endeavor unfurled, she unearthed a keen love for writing narratives.
Her second book, “SAY YES! Flying Solo After Sixty,” asserts that neither age nor being single impedes living a rich life, a subject relevant for all ages and genders. “Moments That Mattered” followed “SAY YES!” and examined how ordinary, everyday experiences might have proven to be life-altering. She then turned to fiction. “What Love Looks Like” is a complex, often bittersweet collection that explores entirely dissimilar relationships. The Lives We Were Meant to Live,” reveals the personal journeys of the Taylor family and deals with keeping secrets, with making choices. One can choose to reveal his private dreams, an act that can unleash astonishing powers. Or one can refuse, resulting in frustration or despair. The lives of the Taylor family, as with most of us, are lived between these two notions.
Ms. Hull’s essays and poetry have been widely published in select journals, such as the Bellevue Literary Review, Ars Medica, Lumina, and North Dakota Quarterly, among others. Despite bicoastal lures and raising her children on the West Coast, the author has chosen to reside in Manhattan for the grand adventure of flying solo in a great city.
In the short story that opens “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions,” Ms. Hull writes, “She was laboring in the public garden that day he learned her name, crouching low, a wide straw hat covering her hair. Focused on her work, she was not chatty. When he had cleared his throat and given a small cough, she looked up, startled, as if deciding whether to stay or flee. She stayed, so he guessed he looked harmless enough, almost an old man to one so young. She might be twenty years younger, though he was grateful to be a hearty fellow at the age of fifty.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Hull’s riveting anthology beckons readers to unearth each character’s struggle with a destiny in whose clutches he or she flails around for control. The collection features stories of greed, deceit, loneliness, joy, regret, awe, doubt, discretion, and more, twenty-four stories that unravel lives in which readers may find elements of their own.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lining up the Stones: Small Stories of Big Emotions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories