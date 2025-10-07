Author Richard R. Impriano Jr.’s New Book, "Billy's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Prepares for and Sets Out on a Hiking Adventure
Recent release “Billy's Big Adventure” from Page Publishing author Richard R. Impriano Jr. is a captivating story that centers around Billy, a young man who has always dreamed of going hiking and enjoying the outdoors. Eager to embark on his journey, Billy first decides to prepare so that he can stay safe and truly enjoy his hike.
Harrison Valley, PA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard R. Impriano Jr., who currently resides in Potter County, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys spending time with family and friends, watching his favorite Philly sports teams, and appreciating the outdoors, has completed his new book, “Billy's Big Adventure”: a riveting story of a young man who prepares for his upcoming hiking trip by making sure he is full stocked and ready for anything.
“In this adventure, Billy has decided to go hiking, which he has never done in an area that he has never been before!” shares Richard. “He researched everything so that he could educate himself to help him prepare for his adventure, so he could learn and enjoy the experience that was about to happen to him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard R. Impriano Jr.’s engaging tale will help remind readers to always be well prepared for any adventure, especially if they plan to go camping and spend time outdoors like Billy. With colorful artwork to help bring Richard’s story to life, “Billy’s Big Adventure” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to get outside and appreciate everything that nature has to offer.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Billy's Big Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
