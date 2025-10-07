Author Richard R. Impriano Jr.’s New Book, "Billy's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Prepares for and Sets Out on a Hiking Adventure

Recent release “Billy's Big Adventure” from Page Publishing author Richard R. Impriano Jr. is a captivating story that centers around Billy, a young man who has always dreamed of going hiking and enjoying the outdoors. Eager to embark on his journey, Billy first decides to prepare so that he can stay safe and truly enjoy his hike.